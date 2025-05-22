MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 3,985 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of RCKT opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 792,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,814.40. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.