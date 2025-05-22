MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys Shares of 68,096 United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCB. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other United Community Banks news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

