MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 185,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NPO stock opened at $180.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.51. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.24.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.33. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

