MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,478 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $74.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.