MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $604.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

