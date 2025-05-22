MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $471,258,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,127,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,928,000 after purchasing an additional 404,892 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,925,000 after purchasing an additional 222,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,620.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 185,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $277.80 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 98.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $1,552,585.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,904. The trade was a 61.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.17.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

