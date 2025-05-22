MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Arcellx worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,956,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,360 shares in the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,385,000 after purchasing an additional 867,996 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,787,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arcellx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,121,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,685,000 after buying an additional 220,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 0.34. Arcellx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $647,787.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,231.94. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,548. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

