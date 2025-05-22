MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bakkt by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bakkt by 2,231.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 11.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,957.47. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De’ana Dow sold 19,200 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $247,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,963.92. This represents a 45.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $169.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

