MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11. FMC Co. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $68.55.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 88.55%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

