MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 2.6%

Verra Mobility stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

