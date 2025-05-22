MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 986.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

