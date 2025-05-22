MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $8,616,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $126.68 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.34 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

