MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Frontdoor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

FTDR opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.21. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

