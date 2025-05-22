MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $2.43 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,327 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 203,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Hershey by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 207,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

