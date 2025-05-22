MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $21,099,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,505 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,931.92. This trade represents a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

About Apple Hospitality REIT



Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.



