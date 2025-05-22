MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 462,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,352 shares of company stock worth $24,908,205. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CORT opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $117.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

