MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Cavco Industries worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.7%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $516.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $549.99.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.