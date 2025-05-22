MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,152,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,336,000 after acquiring an additional 119,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $98.35 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

