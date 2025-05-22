MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $190.96 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $172.72 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.70. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

