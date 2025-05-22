MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,011 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hovde Group cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $850,815 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

