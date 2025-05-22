MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 1,084 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Haemonetics worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 36,520.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.89.

Haemonetics stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

