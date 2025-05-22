MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,990 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CNP opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

