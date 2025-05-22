MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 363 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of PJT Partners worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $89,192,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 637,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,651,000 after acquiring an additional 220,526 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,987,000 after acquiring an additional 127,060 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $147.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.77 and a 52-week high of $190.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.83.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

