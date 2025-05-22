MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 3,776 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,653,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after buying an additional 636,049 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.1%

MGY opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

