MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 608 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of MHO stock opened at $106.37 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. Raymond James reduced their price target on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
