MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $2.0369 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

