MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brink’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.