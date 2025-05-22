MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 2,246 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $89,862.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,692,141.68. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,342.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,670,496.27. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,330 shares of company stock worth $3,377,506. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

