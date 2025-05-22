MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 11,387 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $240,508.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,322 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $83,016.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,995.91. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,367. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

