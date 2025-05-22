MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 33,420 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,420 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Standard Lithium worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLI. Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $29,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Standard Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 16.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

