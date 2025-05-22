MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 740 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $2,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

NSIT stock opened at $133.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.28. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

