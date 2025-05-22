MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 910,457 Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 740,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,457 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 692,799 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIVE. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

