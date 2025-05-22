MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 94 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $365.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

