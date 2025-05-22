MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $76,565,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $49,504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after purchasing an additional 431,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.64%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,230 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,734. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

