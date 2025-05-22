Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 235,288 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 514,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:MIR opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

