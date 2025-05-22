Music Stocks To Research – May 20th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves creating, distributing or monetizing music—examples include record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers, live‐event promoters and instrument manufacturers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to industry revenue streams such as streaming subscriptions, concert ticket sales and licensing royalties. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 22,216,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,438,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.57.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,835,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,044,555. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day moving average is $208.82. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,833,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,277,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded down $6.83 on Tuesday, reaching $657.80. 838,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,973. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,257. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

