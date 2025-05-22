N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NABL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

N-able Stock Down 2.7%

N-able stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

