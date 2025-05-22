NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $117.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in NetEase by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $123.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

