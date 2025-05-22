NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.64% of NETSTREIT worth $30,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 216.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $5,085,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $12,633,000.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently -560.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. This trade represents a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

