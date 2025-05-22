Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

