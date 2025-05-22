Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 4.6%

HOG opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $315.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOG

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

