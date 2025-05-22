Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 65,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0291 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

