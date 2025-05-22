Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,881 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,520,995. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

