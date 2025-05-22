Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,311 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 106.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

