Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Ball by 531,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ball by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 523,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,298 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ball by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball Stock Performance

NYSE BALL opened at $53.71 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

