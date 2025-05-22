Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

