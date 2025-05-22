Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Barclays dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $124.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.44. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,856. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

