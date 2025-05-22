Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 18,102 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE PRGO opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,795.04. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.