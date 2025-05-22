Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 7,503 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $82.25.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.31 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.