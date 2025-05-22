Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $468,000 Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 50,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $146,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,625.67. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,813.65. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $513,716 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. SEB Equity Research set a $50.00 target price on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.8%

INSW stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.01. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

